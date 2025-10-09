BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Reverse Aging Q&R (Timestamps Below)
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
110 views • 9 hours ago

Contact Dr. B's Office to schedule your appointment!

Call: (1) 714-962-5891


HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648


http://bergmanchiropractic.com


Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico


https://www.holisticcare.com/corrective-chiropractic/


Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com



Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/


For Media and Business Inquires contact:

[email protected]


#ageisjustanumber #youtube #young #strong

healthbrainhealingoldagingelderlychironeuroplasticity
Chapters

00:00:29- I would love to believe you, but can’t. I'm only 83 and still look much younger than you. Why? You tell me, and then maybe I’ll follow your advice. I don’t smoke, don’t do drugs, or drink alcohol. I do lots of jogging (several miles daily). Unfortunately, my X would not make me a meal unless I asked her. So, I eat out at Joeys several days a week. Maybe that is why I look and feel much better than you do.

00:03:05- I am getting painful lumps in my lymph nodes near my armpits and my breasts. Dr has no idea. I am supposed to be getting special imaging done next week.

00:03:23- I can hardly wear a loose-fitting bra. Driving down certain roads with bumps hurts badly. At times, it feels like a needle sticking me in the left breast. Never had that before.

00:06:15- I am starting to feel tinnitus coming in. What can be done for that?

00:07:25- Everyone with a body should follow you. Such a great teacher. Not to be exceeded by "healer." Thank you for this, Dr. B. God Bless you!

