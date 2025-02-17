VAXX poisoned movie star found dead at home

"I got vaccinated"... Kim Sae-ron, completes vaccination amid COVID-19 spread [TEN★]. Actress Kim Sae-ron received the COVID-19 vaccine.On the 24th, Kim Sae-ron posted a photo with a caption on her SNS account. She tagged actor Choi Hyun-wook with the hashtag, saying, "We got vaccinated." In particular, Kim Sae-ron caught attention by quickly getting vaccinated in preparation for the rapid spread of COVID-19.





Meanwhile, Kim Sae-ron is currently appearing in the Kakao TV original 'Shaman Ga Du-sim'. It contains the story of shaman Ga Du-sim (played by Kim Sae-ron), a girl born with an unwanted fate, and Na Woo-soo (played by Nam Da-reum), a spoiled brat who sees spirits against her will, as they work together to solve mysteries in order to safely get through the crisis of being 18 years old.

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron found dead at home, police official says

By Reuters

February 16, 20254:50 AM PSTUpdated 15 hours ago

SEOUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) - South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron has been found dead at her home, a police official with knowledge of the case said on Sunday.

Kim, 24, was one of most promising actresses in South Korea, but her career took hit after a drunk driving incident in 2022.

A friend who was going to meet Kim visited her home and discovered her and called the police, Yonhap News Agency said.

Police found no foul play, according to Yonhap.





