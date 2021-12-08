© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Deep State Blocked Troops on Jan 6th, Not Trump - Learn the Truth
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • December 08, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the truth of Trump requesting more National Guard Troops for Jan 6th, and was denied. Read more here: https://www.newswars.com/absolute-and-unmitigated-liars-former-dc-national-guard-official-says-generals-fabricated-january-6th-account/
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.