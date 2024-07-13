CHEMTRAILS ✈ 101

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Geoengineering Watch - Dane Wigington
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
Watts Up With That?
The world's most viewed site on global warming and climate change
The Ascent Of Modern Uncivilization
Source: https://matrix.org/_matrix/media/r0/download/matrix.org/ayoIGYgNVpzJkiyQiQHomgCJ
Thumbnail: http://www.geneticliteracyproject.org/2014/02/04/what-links-vaccine-deniers-anti-gmoers-chemtrail-believers-and-anti-fluoride-activists-misplaced-fears-of-identical-diseases/
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://forum.doctissimo.fr/viepratique/Actualites/chemtrails-documentaire-choc-sujet_30973_1.htm