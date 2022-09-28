Dad gets his daughter jabbed with poison she is losing her mind he can't figure out what went wrong

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Jim Crenshaw
September 23, 2022
More stupid parenting run amok. I use that word deliberately. Parents who assist the medical murder industry, big pharma and our government should be put to death for their crimes against the children. Period.
I mean, what could possibly go wrong when you inject a healthy girl with a deadly toxic poison? This ahole Dad needs the knockout of the year!
This case:
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D306F899
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/QZXPIFaydqco/