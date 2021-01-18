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Missing Money from Vatican to Australia FOUND! | NEWSFLASH
THE FRONTLINE TV NEWSFLASH
THE FRONTLINE TV NEWSFLASH
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801 views • January 18, 2021
Full Story: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/software-error-blamed-for-huge-discrepancy-in-vatican-money-transfers-to-australia

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