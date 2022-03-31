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Back in front of No10 Downing Street, protesting against the Covid insanity
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20 views • March 31, 2022
In front of No10 Downing Street, protesting against the Covid insanity, new booster shots, lockdowns, mandates and food and gas shortages coming soon, meantime they are quietly pushing the death shot on small children and pregnant women in spite of some 90% miscarriage rate; "Are you pregnant, make sure you and your child are safe, get vaccinated!" It is like dealing with effing serial killers!
https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1441329992
https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1441329992
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