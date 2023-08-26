NBA STAR’S STYLISH STATEMENT FOR ‘FAITH, FAMILY, AND FREEDOM’

Del BigTree at the HighWire
Aug 25, 2023
Pro basketball player, Jonathan Isaac, joins Del for a second time to reflect on his battle with the NBA to stay unvaccinated despite the strict mandates put in place by the league, and discuss a new venture that seeks to inspire ‘true greatness through faith, family, and freedom.’
#JonathanIsaac #WhyIStand #TrueGreatness #WeAreUnitus
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3bp82i-nba-stars-stylish-statement-for-faith-family-and-freedom.html
