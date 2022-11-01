Surging crime is top priority for voters

Crime is the top issue amongst registered voters. This comes as we're learning more about the man who attacked Paul Pelosi, including the report that he was in the country illegally.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.