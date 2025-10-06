Simple Plan - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2117

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the pop punk band, Simple Plan, while on their "Bigger Than You Think! Tour" with Bowling For Soup, 3Oh!3, and LØLØ. Simple Plan is currently supporting their newest single, Nothing Changes, from the soundtrack of their documentary, The Kids in the Crowd.





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - August 24, 2025

Location - Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago, IL





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:35 Start of Video

01:01 Downstairs Lounge & Kitchen

06:49 Bunks

10:54 Upstairs Lounge





