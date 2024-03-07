Create New Account
These Phytonutrients Destroy the Spike Proteins?
GalacticStorm
This Destroys Spike Protein? 2024 Update from Elliott Overton at EONutrition


Timestamps:

00:00 Recap

00:22 One essential mineral

01:15 Recommended dose

01:30 Autophagy

02:30 Specific phospholipid

03:35 Four Phytonutrients


Dr Michael Nehls' Substack: https://michaelnehls.substack.com/


See Part 1 here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TiWjleODn4M&t=0s


Studies here:


BromNAC: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...


Nattokinase: https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/27/17/...


Autophagy: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...


Plasmalogens: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37423...


Hippocampal neurogenesis: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full...


Spike in neurodegeneration: https://www.cureus.com/articles/12984...


Review including references to phytonutrients: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...

