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Biden's Border Patrol Goes Rogue and Opens the Gates for Illegal Aliens"The Biden administration has been telling us for two years now that the border is closed, yet we now have literal video evidence of them opening the border that the Texas authorities had closed."
Source: https://rumble.com/v1gg0jf-bidens-border-patrol-opens-gates-for-illegal-aliens.html