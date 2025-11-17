NATO IS A JOKE HAS LOST vs. SANDALS WEARING AFGHANS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.calibredefence.co.uk/rolls-royce-developing-new-leopard-2-engine/
Battle of Chosin; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nUf-pdDA6w
Doha Agreement https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States–Taliban_deal
Unfortunately, American GPS is poor, has only one fixed modulation, is easy to jamming. The Russian system can change the modulation.
Hear my Vid. from Hitler, he talk about german Weapons with Mannerheim - german Weapons are fair-weather weapons!
Here Hitler, Mannerheim record https://www.brighteon.com/2418af40-69d5-4f39-b8a6-c31a873543ec
Music Copyrightfree https://pixabay.com/music/solo-piano-ragtime-piano-rag-baby-mine-by-botsford-george-1913-pd-112023/