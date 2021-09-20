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Trinity Time Domains Chart: A Possible 3-Are-1 Trinity Solution
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13 views • September 20, 2021
The Trinity explained in plain English: There are two new ways of understanding the Trinity, so that the Holy Trinity 3-Are-1 concept doesn’t become a stumbling block to you. Please keep in mind that the reality is probably different than either of the examples presented, and is probably more than we can comprehend. The 1st example is the 'The Biblical Choose Your Own Adventure Scenario' and the 2nd example is the 'The Biblical Time Traveler Scenario'. Download the free corresponding Page Briefing in either PDF or JPG format by clicking here https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pb.html#AdditionalPageBriefings
You probably have heard the Christian doctrine of the Trinity described as follows. "That God is one God, but three coeternal consubstantial persons or hypostases; the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost (or Holy Spirit) as one God in three Divine persons. The three persons are distinct, yet are of one substance, essence, or nature." If descriptions of the Trinity confuse you, you are not alone. It confuses the best scholars and theologians, which is probably why their Trinity descriptions normally include so much philosophical jargon, resulting in no greater clarity into the matter. This lack of clarity has unfortunately sometimes led to differing views and to nontrinitarian beliefs. Trinitarianism contrasts with positions such as Binitarianism (one deity in two persons) and Monarchianism (no plurality of persons within God), of which Modalistic Monarchianism (one deity revealed in three modes) and Unitarianism (one deity in one person) are subsets. Generally speaking, Monarchianism believe that God switches between three different modes, as opposed to the Trinity which has the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost coexisting simultaneously. The Trinity Time Domains view incorporates the doctrine of the Trinity with the understanding of time as defined by dictionaries.
While the doctrine of the Trinity is not explicitly mentioned in the Holy Bible by using the word Trinity, the concept of the Trinity is described many times in the Bible including inferences of it in the Old Testament. God is described as a trinity in Isaiah 9:6, Matthew 1:23; 28:18. John 1:1, 14; 5:22-23; 8:58; 10:30; 14:9; 20:28, 1 John 5:7, and 1 Timothy 3:16.
There is only one true God as described in the Bible in Deuteronomy 4:35, 39; 6:4; 32:39, 2 Samuel 7:22, 1 Kings 8:60, 2 Kings 5:15; 19:15, 1 Chronicles 17:20, Nehemiah 9:6, Psalm 18:31; 86:10, Isaiah 37:16, 20; 43:10, 11; 44:6, 8; 45:21; 46:9, Hosea 13:4, Joel 2:27, Zechariah 14:9, Mark 12:29-34, John 17:3, Romans 3:30, 1 Corinthians 8:4-6, Galatians 3:20, Ephesians 4:6, 1 Timothy 1:17; 2:5, and James 2:19.
Hopefully this short video has helped explain the Trinity in plain English, sometimes also referred to as the Triune God and also the Godhead.
See The Torchbearer Series by visiting http://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com for full details and more information on a large variety of topics.
Or start watching the first core lecture videos to gain an in-depth knowledge and understanding of Christianity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kT53MUo7Ng&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=2
You probably have heard the Christian doctrine of the Trinity described as follows. "That God is one God, but three coeternal consubstantial persons or hypostases; the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost (or Holy Spirit) as one God in three Divine persons. The three persons are distinct, yet are of one substance, essence, or nature." If descriptions of the Trinity confuse you, you are not alone. It confuses the best scholars and theologians, which is probably why their Trinity descriptions normally include so much philosophical jargon, resulting in no greater clarity into the matter. This lack of clarity has unfortunately sometimes led to differing views and to nontrinitarian beliefs. Trinitarianism contrasts with positions such as Binitarianism (one deity in two persons) and Monarchianism (no plurality of persons within God), of which Modalistic Monarchianism (one deity revealed in three modes) and Unitarianism (one deity in one person) are subsets. Generally speaking, Monarchianism believe that God switches between three different modes, as opposed to the Trinity which has the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost coexisting simultaneously. The Trinity Time Domains view incorporates the doctrine of the Trinity with the understanding of time as defined by dictionaries.
While the doctrine of the Trinity is not explicitly mentioned in the Holy Bible by using the word Trinity, the concept of the Trinity is described many times in the Bible including inferences of it in the Old Testament. God is described as a trinity in Isaiah 9:6, Matthew 1:23; 28:18. John 1:1, 14; 5:22-23; 8:58; 10:30; 14:9; 20:28, 1 John 5:7, and 1 Timothy 3:16.
There is only one true God as described in the Bible in Deuteronomy 4:35, 39; 6:4; 32:39, 2 Samuel 7:22, 1 Kings 8:60, 2 Kings 5:15; 19:15, 1 Chronicles 17:20, Nehemiah 9:6, Psalm 18:31; 86:10, Isaiah 37:16, 20; 43:10, 11; 44:6, 8; 45:21; 46:9, Hosea 13:4, Joel 2:27, Zechariah 14:9, Mark 12:29-34, John 17:3, Romans 3:30, 1 Corinthians 8:4-6, Galatians 3:20, Ephesians 4:6, 1 Timothy 1:17; 2:5, and James 2:19.
Hopefully this short video has helped explain the Trinity in plain English, sometimes also referred to as the Triune God and also the Godhead.
See The Torchbearer Series by visiting http://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com for full details and more information on a large variety of topics.
Or start watching the first core lecture videos to gain an in-depth knowledge and understanding of Christianity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kT53MUo7Ng&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=2
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