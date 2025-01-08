BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are You Vaccinated? The Criminals Unmasked and the Pures Emerged Audiovisual Collage
Real Free News
3 months ago

Five years since the Fake Pandemic, society remains divided by the decisions made during this deceptive crisis. Leaders, dubbed "Covid Criminals," who propagated this falsehood, continue to wield power without accountability, having exploited the situation for personal gain. Their actions have not only disrupted lives but have also defined future societal roles, with vaccination becoming the litmus test for character and competence. The unvaccinated, or "Pure Bloods," are seen as beacons of integrity, capable of leading due to their resistance to manipulation. In contrast, those vaccinated or who advocated for vaccines are often viewed with skepticism, their judgment questioned. This division shapes personal relationships, community dynamics, and global governance, marking a clear line between those who discerned the deception and those who did not.

To watch the original narrated video that this Audio Visual Collage accompanies, search the title in this description.
Are You Vaccinated? The Covid Criminals Unmasked and the Pure Bloods Emerged During the Fake Pandemic from the Vaccine Lies
#FakePandemicLegacy #PureBloodsLead #CovidCriminals #TapestryOfTrust #EchoesOfChange

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlinesnwonew world orderlivenowinforeal free news
