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My dear truth seekers, on May 12, 2026, Russia successfully launched the latest heavy intercontinental ballistic missile RS-28 'Sarmat', which is rightfully considered the most powerful and destructive in the world. Furthermore, on the same day, Russia officially announced that the latest missile system would be put on combat duty in the fall of this year. ................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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