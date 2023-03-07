HONEY GRANOLA🥄 Never buy store bought granola again. HEALTHY AND TASTY KNOW WHATS IN YOUR FOOD

A lifestyle IN THE NORTH FOR THE NORTH. Beekeeping in the NORTH. Gardening in NORTHERN Canada - We are in growing zone 2b
Therefore, we have different challenges. It gets cold here. I mean really cold. Winter basically lasts about 7 months. Our growing season is short and we must heat our house or we will die! Everything we do we have to think “How is winter going to affect this?”
If you would like to support us in our efforts as we bring you along and show you how we survive in the north you can contact us through our website www.giffordshoneyfarm.com USE WHAT YOU HAVE, DO WHAT YOU CAN
Gifford’s Honey Farm
P.O. Box 60
Cecil Lake, British Columbia
Canada
V0C 1G0
