Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (8 March 2025)

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on units of three territorial defence brigades close to Granov and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 troops, seven motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, an electronic warfare station, and an ammunition depot.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades of the AFU near Katerinovka, Kamenka, Kondrashovka, Lozovaya (Kharkov region), and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 195 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles including a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, five field artillery guns, two of them were Western-made. Two ammunition depots and seven electronic warfare stations were eliminated.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops hit formations of three mechanised brigades, an airmobile brigade of the AFU, and a territorial defence brigade close to Seversk, Rozovka, Konstantinovka, and Ivanopolye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 245 troops, three motor vehicles, a field artillery gun, two electronic warfare stations, and three ammunition depots.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces improved the situation along the frontline, engaged units three mechanised brigades, an airborne brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the AFU, and a national guard brigade near Lysovka, Mirolyubovka, Grodovka, Alekseyevka, Petrovskogo, Sribnoye, Uspenovka, and Zverevo (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost more 595 troops, a German-made Leopard tank, three armoured fighting vehicles including a French-made VAB armoured personnel carrier, and a U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured vehicle. Two pickup trucks and three artillery guns were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Russian troops engaged formations of a mechanised brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the AFU, a marine brigade, and two territorial defence brigades close to Bogatyr, Perebudova, Novopol, Konstantinopol, Dneproenergiya of the Donetsk People's Republic, and Gulyaypole(Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 155 troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, and a 155-mm Swedish-made Archer self-propelled artillery system.

▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged the manpower and hardware of two coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a territorial defence brigade close to Kachkarovka, Tokarevka, Sadovoye, and Goncharnoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 80 troops, five motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, a U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar, and two electronic warfare systems.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged infrastructure of military airfields, power industry facilities supplying defence industry enterprises of Ukraine, manufacturing shops, depots, and command posts of UAVs as well as manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU in 148 areas.

▫️Air defence systems shot down five JDAM guided bombs, a U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, and 178 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 656 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 45,649 unmanned aerial vehicles, 600 anti-aircraft missile systems, 22,083 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,523 MLRS combat vehicles, 22,348 field artillery guns and mortars, and 32,595 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry