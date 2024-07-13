BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
the hypocrisy of vaccines ~ vaccinate 4 the community, screw the community ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
19 followers
89 views • 9 months ago

in todays discussion we will be talking about the mindless propaganda of vaccinating to protect others, which is the biggest hypocrisy of all. we will define the terms (vaccinated, immunization - replaced by vaccinated, & gene therapy) and how it all contradicts itself, because you can't protect anybody but your own self from a virus. we will also be talking about gain of function research and agenda 2030. finally, we will be sharing the latest episode 380 of the highwire with you.


references:

- agenda 2030

  https://sdgs.un.org/goals

- george orwell's 1984

  https://archive.org/details/GeorgeOrwells1984

- aldous huxley's brave new world

  https://archive.org/details/ost-english-brave_new_world_aldous_huxley

- gain of function

  https://osp.od.nih.gov/policies/national-science-advisory-board-for-biosecurity-nsabb/gain-of-function-research/

- herd immunity

  https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7236739/

- Research Involving Enhanced Potential Pandemic Pathogens

  https://www.nih.gov/news-events/research-involving-potential-pandemic-pathogens

- immunization

  https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/immunizations-and-vaccines

- vaccine

  https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/vaccines

- highwire episode 380

  https://rumble.com/c/TheHighWire

Keywords
freedomvaccinescensorshipliesimmunitymaskhypocrisysocialmandatesofnaturalthefestdistance19covid
