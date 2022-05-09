Downunder Dictatorships

Police, Doctors, Nurses, Politicians and Victim Testimony reveal what is happening ‘Downunder’.

• Regulators doing as pharmaceutical companies direct them to do.

• mRNA is not a vaccine and the drug companies knew it.

• Billion dollar crime record of big pharma.

• WHO admissions of guilt and disinformation.

• Concentration camp survivors compare now with Nazi regime

• W.H.O. Constitution and Treaty set to take away national constitutions

• Options to make authorities accountable



Since the Covid narrative began, our group with experience in research for medicine, law and history have collated ongoing findings to present through video for those lacking the time or access.

We include sources where possible but ask that you the viewer check accuracy for yourself.

We check thoroughly but being human are not perfect. Mistakes or ambiguities are attended to as promptly as possible if discovered.

We work voluntarily at no institution or grant funder’s behest, without any political allegiance, manufacturer’s affiliations and so far without any financial sponsorship.

We try to present information in a neutral manner believing informed adults can draw their own conclusions without need of our personal opinions.

We thank those who comment but ask those who do so, please show respect for others and refrain from the use of profanity.



Was Covid a Cover so WHO could rule?

Some subjects on the timeline:

Min sec

02 38 ‘Vaccine’ What is it? Word used to mislead public.

06 15 Northern Territory Police testimony.

08 NSW Police testimony.

12 TGA

13 13 Big Pharma Criminal Record.

13 40 mRNA can transcribe into DNA.

14 32 TGA, AHPRA, ATAGI. Doctors and nurses bullied.

17 30 Nurses silenced.

18 11 Doctors raided.

18 47 ACCC

19 30 Funerals for ‘mystery deaths’ but no autopsies. Business is booming.

20 34 Bureaucracy error can harm 800,000 Australians. False figures.

22 25 Immunization – changing definitions.

23 37 WHO expert reveals WHO ‘rules’ now rules.

25 06 WHO illegal actions.

25 32 WHO has done this before.

29 WHO and Big Pharma money.

30 Bill Gates investment in ‘Vaccines’ and WHO – Conflict of Interest?

31 30 PCR misuse. “No one has tested for ‘The Virus’”.

33 Challenge to prove SARS Cov2 is not a ‘new’ virus.

34 10 Australian politicians get real expert advice.

35 30 WHO Constitution and Treaty to override national governments.

37 30 World Economic Forum (WEF) Australian and New Zealand politicians listed.

39 Apartheid and other threats.

40 20 WHO burns law for a new global enforcer.

42 Propaganda and ‘single source of truth’.

43 Nazi secretary regrets.

44 25 Nurses who can’t be a ‘nurse under Hitler’.

45 45 Nuremberg trial of doctors.

46 ATAGI violates Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights.

47 Vaccination can enhance transmission of pathogens.

47 30 Bill Gates – Digital ID – Vaccines.

47 50 Nazi camp survivor says medical establishment played major role in genocide – and it’s happening again.

49 Australian camps.

50 Sam Kekovitch comment.

51 17 Plane and car crashes after inoculation.

51 30 Should driving or solo flying after jab be illegal?

51 50 ‘Reckless indifference to Human Life’ and other laws for murder.

53 Duty of citizens.