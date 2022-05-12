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Faith After War in Iraq with Ben Peterson | Honoring Vietnam Veterans
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As an eight-year U.S. Army veteran serving two years in Iraq, Ben Peterson experienced the trauma of war. The prospect of coming home left him feeling extraordinarily vulnerable.
Upon arrival, Peterson and his comrades were personally welcomed home by a squad of Vietnam veterans. That day, Peterson not only lunged into the loving arms of his family, he cherished the embrace of an earlier generation who also knew war’s brutality. Considering Vietnam vets were largely spurned when they returned home, their show of honor and compassion left an indelible mark on Peterson as he transitioned into “normal” life.
Ben is the visionary behind Heroes Honor Festival happening May 27-28 at the Daytona International Speedway. The event is a calling to give Vietnam veterans the long overdue celebration they deserve and need.
Heroes Honor Festival Information: https://heroeshonorfestival.com
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Mike Lindell | My Pillow Products—---------- https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
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Directly support my work HERE—-------------https://gofund.me/55708bc6
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Upon arrival, Peterson and his comrades were personally welcomed home by a squad of Vietnam veterans. That day, Peterson not only lunged into the loving arms of his family, he cherished the embrace of an earlier generation who also knew war’s brutality. Considering Vietnam vets were largely spurned when they returned home, their show of honor and compassion left an indelible mark on Peterson as he transitioned into “normal” life.
Ben is the visionary behind Heroes Honor Festival happening May 27-28 at the Daytona International Speedway. The event is a calling to give Vietnam veterans the long overdue celebration they deserve and need.
Heroes Honor Festival Information: https://heroeshonorfestival.com
********************************************************************
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
Take advantage of our affiliates fantastic sales from the show:
Mike Lindell | My Pillow Products—---------- https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Dr. Kirk Elliott PhD | Gold and Silver—------ https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Dr. Zelenko | Z-Stack–—-------------------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
MMM Grills & MMM Griddles—----------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Directly support my work HERE—-------------https://gofund.me/55708bc6
Join JSLAY on your favorite audio podcast platform HERE: https://linktr.ee/jslaypodcast
Business or Media, please contact us at: [email protected]
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