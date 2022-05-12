BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Faith After War in Iraq with Ben Peterson | Honoring Vietnam Veterans
JSlayUSA
JSlayUSA
13 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • May 12, 2022
As an eight-year U.S. Army veteran serving two years in Iraq, Ben Peterson experienced the trauma of war. The prospect of coming home left him feeling extraordinarily vulnerable.
Upon arrival, Peterson and his comrades were personally welcomed home by a squad of Vietnam veterans. That day, Peterson not only lunged into the loving arms of his family, he cherished the embrace of an earlier generation who also knew war’s brutality. Considering Vietnam vets were largely spurned when they returned home, their show of honor and compassion left an indelible mark on Peterson as he transitioned into “normal” life.
Ben is the visionary behind Heroes Honor Festival happening May 27-28 at the Daytona International Speedway. The event is a calling to give Vietnam veterans the long overdue celebration they deserve and need.

Heroes Honor Festival Information: https://heroeshonorfestival.com
********************************************************************
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

Take advantage of our affiliates fantastic sales from the show:

Mike Lindell | My Pillow Products—---------- https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos

Dr. Kirk Elliott PhD | Gold and Silver—------ https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos

Dr. Zelenko | Z-Stack–—-------------------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos

MMM Grills & MMM Griddles—----------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos

Directly support my work HERE—-------------https://gofund.me/55708bc6

Join JSLAY on your favorite audio podcast platform HERE: https://linktr.ee/jslaypodcast

Business or Media, please contact us at: [email protected]
Keywords
politicsamericaveteransfaithwariraq
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

The Saudi Pipeline Is Gone: Why the Global Energy Shock Just Got Far Worse

Mike Adams
The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

The Plot to Criminalize Open Source AI and Hand Tech Giants a Government-Protected AI Cartel

Mike Adams
Johnson Says Trump&#8217;s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Johnson Says Trump’s Proposed $5,000 Payments Would Require Congressional Approval

Sterling Ashworth
BRICS Leaders Gather in New Delhi for Two-Day Summit

BRICS Leaders Gather in New Delhi for Two-Day Summit

Edison Reed
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy