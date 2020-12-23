Trump Threatens to Veto Stimulus Deal, Calls for $2,000 Direct Payments to Americans

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“Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists, and special interests,” Trump said on Tuesday night in a video released on his social media pages. “While sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it.”
“It wasn’t their fault; it was China’s fault.”
The president said that he will veto the bill unless Congress can provide more money in stimulus payments and loans to small businesses in the midst of the pandemic.
“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple,” he said. “I am also asking Congress to get rid of the unnecessary and wasteful items in this legislation.” "
Read More: https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-threatens-to-veto-stimulus-deal-calls-for-2000-direct-payments-to-americans_3629739.html?utm_source=news&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2020-12-22-5