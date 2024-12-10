Varied Theories on UFO's and Greys - Stephen Bassett Part 3 of 3

Part 3 of 3 Perceptions of ETs and Survey Findings

• Alexander mentions that grays are known as bad guys involved in abductions and slave trades.

• Brian counters that grays are generally good guys, citing surveys by the Consciousness and Contact Research Institute.

• The survey results indicate that 80% of people have had positive experiences with Greys, and 80% would not stop their experiences.

• Steve acknowledges the survey but emphasizes that the truth embargo has led to numerous theories and misconceptions about ETs.





Government Policy and Truth Embargo

• Steve criticizes the US government's policy of embargo, calling it a rabbit hole machine that keeps people occupied with theories.

• The conversation highlights that most theories about ETs are likely wrong due to the government's deliberate withholding of information.

• Steve argues that the government policy has made it difficult to get a clear understanding of ET presence and activities.

• The focus should be on obtaining disclosure rather than debating various theories about ETs.





Rolf's Question and German UFOs

• Brian reads a question from Rolf about the reality of German UFOs during World War II.

• Steve and Brian express skepticism about the German UFO claims, noting that the Germans were desperate and looking for technological solutions.

• The discussion includes the possibility that the Germans may have had access to crashed vehicles but kept them tightly controlled.

• Steve suggests that the idea of Germans having ET technology is not far-fetched but remains speculative.





Thank you to Fred for video editing.





Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos! https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Our Univesity Galacticus website is https://universitygalacticus.org/





Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.





All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "Click here for Playlists" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/





My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe





MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07





My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent