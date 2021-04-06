DanalYek: NASA Science Fiction Space Magic [12.05.2014]

Predictive programming... Project MKUltra (or MK-Ultra)DanalYek: I believe the pope of Rome is Antichrist (Daniel 7:7-27,2Thessalonians 2:1-12,2Peter 2:1-22,1John 2:18?-25, Revelation 13:1-9) and Rome 'Mystery Babylon the Great the Mother of Harlots and Abominations of the Earth' (Revelation 17:1-18).I urge every true Christian to come out of her.(Revelation 18:1-8) KJV BibleDuring the Reformation this is what most Preachers taught regarding Antichrist1522 Martin Luther,1536 Jean Calvin,1543 Phillip Melanchthon,1545 Andreas Osiander,1554 Nicolaus von Amsdorf,1558 Johann Funck,1560 Virgil Solis,1570 Georg Nigrinus,1572 David Chytraeus,1530 Johann Oecolampadius,1557 Heinrich Bullinger,1550 William Tyndale,1545 George Joye,1554 Nicholas Ridley,1553 Hugh Latimer,1582 Thomas Cranmer,1550 John Bale,1562 John Jewel,1587 John Foxe,1547 John Knox,1593 John Napier,1614 Thomas Brightman,1618 David Pareus :-Antichrist,Man of Sin - Pope of Rome-Book of Revelation Chapter 17 Harlot,Babylon - Roman Catholic Church-Book of Daniel Chapter 7 the Little Horn -- PapacyAfter the Reformation this is what most Preachers taught regarding Antichrist1798 Richard Valpy,1798 Joseph Galloway,1798 Edward King,1797 David Simpson,1796 Christian Thube,1795 George Bell,1794 Joseph Priestly,1793 James Bicheno,1768 Johann Ph. Petri,1764 John Wesley,1758 John Gill,1754 Thomas Newton,1745 John Willison,1740 Johann Al. Bengel,1735 Thomas Pyle,1729 Th. Crinsox de Bionens,1727 Sir Isaac Newton,1720 Charles Daubux,1712 Heinrich Horch,1706 William Whiston,1703 Daniel Whitby,1701 Robert Fleming, Jr.,1701 Johannes Cocceius,1700 William Lowth-Antichrist,Man of Sin - Pope of Rome-Book of Revelation Chapter 17 Harlot,Babylon - Roman Catholic Church-Book of Daniel Chapter 7 the Little Horn - Papacy-Book of Revelation Chapter 13 Beast from the sea - Rome,EmpireBefore the Reformation, this is what most Preachers taught regarding Antichristc. 1310 Dante Alighieri,c. 1331 Michael of Cesena,c. 1350 Francesco Petrarch,c. 1367 John Milicz,c. 1379 John Wycliffe,c. 1390 John Purvey,c. 1412 John Huss,c. 1497 Girolamo SavonarolaBook of Revelation 17 Harlot - Roman ChurchAntichrist - Pope of RomeMan of Sin , Abomination of Desolation -- PapacyAfter the Reformation,this is what most Preachers taught regarding Antichrist1689 Drue Cressener,1687 Pierre Jurieu,1685 Jacques Philippot,1684 Thomas Beverley,1681 Johann Alsted,1670 William Sherwin,1664 Henry More,1655 John Tillinghast,1654 Thomas Goodwin,1643 Johannes Gerhard,1631 Joseph Mede,1618 Daniel Cramer,1618 Matthias Hoe,1612 Andreas Helwig,1603 George Downame,1600 James I of England-Antichrist,Man of Sin - Pope of Rome-Book of Revelation Chapter 17 Harlot,Babylon - Roman Catholic Church-Book of Daniel Chapter 7 the Little Horn - Papacy-Book of Revelation Chapter 13 Beast from the sea -- RomeBiblical Expositors of the Post-Reformation Era-America:1639 John Cotton,1644 Roger Williams,1644 Ephraim Huit,1646 Thomas Parker,1653 John Davenport,1658 Edward Holyoke,1669 Increase Mather,1698 Nicholas Noyes,1702 Cotton Mather,1724 William Burnet,1739 Jonathan Edwards,1757? Ezekiel Cheever,1757 Aaron Burr, Sr.,1767 Isaac Backus,1774 Samuel Langdon,1788 Benjamin Gale,1793 Samuel Hopkins,1794 Samuel Osgood,1794 William Linn-Book of Daniel Chapter 7 the Little Horn - Papacy-Book of Revelation Chapter 13 Beast from the sea - Rome-Antichrist,Man of Sin - Pope of RomeBiblical Expositors of the Early Medieval Periodd. 430 Augustine of Hippo,6th century Andreas of Caesarea,d.735 Bede,12th century Waldensians,d.1105 Rashi,d.1164 Abraham ibn Ezra,c. 1178 Petrus Comestor-Book of Daniel Chapter 7 the Four Beasts - 1Babylon,2Persia,3Greece,4Rome-Book of Daniel Chapter 7 the Little Horn -- AntichristBiblical Expositors of the Early Church Periodc. 100 Josephus,c. 90 Yochanan ben Zakai,c. 61 Barnabas,c. 165 Justin Martyr,c. 202 Irenaeus,c. 236 Hippolytus of Rome,c. 240 Tertullian,c. 254 Origen,c.304 Victorinus of Pettau,c. 320 Lactantius,c. 339 Eusebius of Caesarea,373 Athanasius of Alexandria,c. 376 Cyril of Alexandria,c.? 407 John Chrysostom,c. 420 Jerome,449 Isidore of Pelusium,457 Theodoret of Cyrus-Book of Daniel Chapter 7 the Little Horn - Antichrist-Book of Daniel Chapter 7 the Four Beasts - 1Babylon,2Persia,3Greece,4RomeDanalYek915 subscribers888 views • May 12, 2014