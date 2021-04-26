© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.s. poll says church membership Falls below 50% Pastor James Coates Testimony about being in jail in Canada for having Church
Follow
1
Share
Report
42 views • April 26, 2021
U.s. poll says church membership Falls below 50% Part 1 Pastor James Coates Testimony about being in jail in Canada for having Church
Revelation 13:15-18 New International Version (NIV)
15 The second beast was given power to give breath to the image of the first beast, so that the image could speak and cause all who refused to worship the image to be killed. 16 It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, 17 so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name.
18 This calls for wisdom. Let the person who has insight calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man.[a] That number is 666.
The End of Time: 1. General Introduction
https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 2. Introduction - Symbols https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
We need to read the Book Of Revelation Through FIST CENTURY GLASSES
Key Word OVERCOME
Understanding the Book and that is to find the KEY VERSE In the BOOK The Verse around which ALL of the other verses in the BOOK Will Seen to Pivot
11;15 Revelation 11:15 Holman Christian Standard Bible (HCSB)
The Seventh Trumpet
15 The seventh angel blew his trumpet, and there were loud voices in heaven saying:
The kingdom of the world has become the kingdom
of our Lord and of His Messiah,
and He will reign forever and ever!
Revelation 17:14 Holman Christian Standard Bible (HCSB)
14 These will make war against the Lamb, but the Lamb will conquer them because He is Lord of lords and King of kings. Those with Him are called, chosen, and faithful.”
OUT OF THE 404 VERSES THAT MAKE UP REVELATION IN 348 OF THEM, Symbolism is coming from the old testament heavily from Ezekiel,Daniel,Zechariah, (Classification of Apocalyptic Literature what dose that mean The use of Signs and Symbols TO Communicate The Message
https://video.wvbs.org/vide... The End of Time: 1. General Introduction
1) apocalyptic
2) a book of prophecy
3) a book of letters to the 7 churches of Asia
(1-4 ) THE 7 CHURCHES
(5-8) THE Book with 7 SEALS
(9-14) THE 7 TRUMPETS
(15-18) THE 7 BOWLS OF WRATH
( 19-22) THE FINALE OF THE BOOK
CLEARLY ESTABLISH THAT THE BACKGROUND THE BOOK OF REVELATION IS ONE OF PERSECUTION
REVELATION WRITTEN IN AD 1896 WHEN EMPEROR WORSHIP WAS FULL-BLOWN
“Write, therefore, what you have seen, what is now and what will take place later. 20 The mystery of the seven stars that you saw in my right hand and of the seven golden lampstands is this: The seven stars are the angels[e] of the seven churches, and the seven lampstands are the seven churches.
The End of Time: 3. John Exiled to Patmos https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 4. Four Letters to Churches https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 5. Three Letters to Churches https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 6. God on His Throne https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 7. Christ Alone Is Worthy https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 8. Six Seals Are Opened https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 9. The Sealing of God’s Saints https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 10. The Seventh Seal https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 11. The Fifth Seal https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 12. The Little Book https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 13. The Seventh Trumpet Soundeth https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 14. The Great Red Dragon Attacks Christ https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 15. The Mark of the Beast https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 16. The Hour of God’s Judgment https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 17. Seven Angels https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 18. Bowls of Wrath Poured Out https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 19. Babylon the Great - Mother of Harlots https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 20. The Fall of Babylon the Great https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 21. The Army of God Is Victorious https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 22. The Devil’s Doom https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 23. A New Heaven and a New Earth https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 24. A Further Description of Heaven https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
Revelation 13:15-18 New International Version (NIV)
15 The second beast was given power to give breath to the image of the first beast, so that the image could speak and cause all who refused to worship the image to be killed. 16 It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, 17 so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name.
18 This calls for wisdom. Let the person who has insight calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man.[a] That number is 666.
The End of Time: 1. General Introduction
https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 2. Introduction - Symbols https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
We need to read the Book Of Revelation Through FIST CENTURY GLASSES
Key Word OVERCOME
Understanding the Book and that is to find the KEY VERSE In the BOOK The Verse around which ALL of the other verses in the BOOK Will Seen to Pivot
11;15 Revelation 11:15 Holman Christian Standard Bible (HCSB)
The Seventh Trumpet
15 The seventh angel blew his trumpet, and there were loud voices in heaven saying:
The kingdom of the world has become the kingdom
of our Lord and of His Messiah,
and He will reign forever and ever!
Revelation 17:14 Holman Christian Standard Bible (HCSB)
14 These will make war against the Lamb, but the Lamb will conquer them because He is Lord of lords and King of kings. Those with Him are called, chosen, and faithful.”
OUT OF THE 404 VERSES THAT MAKE UP REVELATION IN 348 OF THEM, Symbolism is coming from the old testament heavily from Ezekiel,Daniel,Zechariah, (Classification of Apocalyptic Literature what dose that mean The use of Signs and Symbols TO Communicate The Message
https://video.wvbs.org/vide... The End of Time: 1. General Introduction
1) apocalyptic
2) a book of prophecy
3) a book of letters to the 7 churches of Asia
(1-4 ) THE 7 CHURCHES
(5-8) THE Book with 7 SEALS
(9-14) THE 7 TRUMPETS
(15-18) THE 7 BOWLS OF WRATH
( 19-22) THE FINALE OF THE BOOK
CLEARLY ESTABLISH THAT THE BACKGROUND THE BOOK OF REVELATION IS ONE OF PERSECUTION
REVELATION WRITTEN IN AD 1896 WHEN EMPEROR WORSHIP WAS FULL-BLOWN
“Write, therefore, what you have seen, what is now and what will take place later. 20 The mystery of the seven stars that you saw in my right hand and of the seven golden lampstands is this: The seven stars are the angels[e] of the seven churches, and the seven lampstands are the seven churches.
The End of Time: 3. John Exiled to Patmos https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 4. Four Letters to Churches https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 5. Three Letters to Churches https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 6. God on His Throne https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 7. Christ Alone Is Worthy https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 8. Six Seals Are Opened https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 9. The Sealing of God’s Saints https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 10. The Seventh Seal https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 11. The Fifth Seal https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 12. The Little Book https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 13. The Seventh Trumpet Soundeth https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 14. The Great Red Dragon Attacks Christ https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 15. The Mark of the Beast https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 16. The Hour of God’s Judgment https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 17. Seven Angels https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 18. Bowls of Wrath Poured Out https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 19. Babylon the Great - Mother of Harlots https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 20. The Fall of Babylon the Great https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 21. The Army of God Is Victorious https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 22. The Devil’s Doom https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 23. A New Heaven and a New Earth https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
The End of Time: 24. A Further Description of Heaven https://video.wvbs.org/vide...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.