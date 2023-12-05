'ZIONIST ISRAEL KNEW I YR AGO ATTACK WAS COMING!.

ZIONIST ISRAELI GOVERNMENT HAS BLOOD ON ITS HANDS ALLOWING ITS CITIZENS TO BE TORTURED AND MURDERED. LIKE ALL UNDECLARED WARS THE LEADERS HAVE BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS. SADLY, IT'S ALWAYS THE INNOCENT PEOPLE ON BOTH SIDES WHO PAY THE PRICE. WHEN WILL THE AVERAGE HUMAN WAKEUP AND REALIZE THE ONLY WAY TO STOP THIS EVIL IS BY FORCE. IF IT DOESN'T HAPPEN THE INSANE ELITE WILL MURDER ALL OF US...WAKEUP!