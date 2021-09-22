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Paul Preached the Gospel All Day and All Night!
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20 views • September 22, 2021
The apostle Paul says here he preached the gospel night and day. Paul was a full time minister just like every other early christian. Many people claim Paul made tents while traveling around the world preaching the gospel, but when Paul himself says he preach all day and night, I find it pretty hard to see where he had the time to make tents on the side. It's so significant because Jesus actually said "you cannot work for both God and money, so it's clear after Paul started following Jesus, he knew working for money was wrong.
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