The Official Announcement of the Tribulation & the Great Day of the Lord 7-1-26@2:18 PM

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Shared 7-2-26: A visit from the holy Angel Gabriel sent by Jesus Christ, Yeshua Ha' Mashiach to declare the official announcement of the start of the Tribulation and the Great Day of the Lord.
FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST
Colossians 1:16-17
16 For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him:
17 And he is before all things, and by him all things consist.
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Vicki Parnell
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