⚡️Israeli Mk84 Bombs with JDAM Guidance Kits at an IDF Base for use in the Gaza Strip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Israeli Mk84 bombs with JDAM guidance kits at an IDF base for use in the Gaza Strip.

To date, the Israeli Air Force has dropped some 6,000 bombs on the Gaza Strip.

russiaisraelpalestineukrainerussianukrainiansmo

