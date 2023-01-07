Millions are Looking at the Wrong Temple Pastor Mark Finley

Millions of Christians, Jews and Muslims are looking at the third temple. For different reasons they are focused in on the area of land where the Dome of the Rock currently sits which is next to the wailing wall (Western Wall). Is this place in fact spoken of in the Bible and are we to consider future events there? While Israel prepares to build a new temple and Christians wait for an antichrist to arrive, could it be that the Satan is distracting people from the real temple and events taking place? What is God really doing right now and does a temple have anything to do with it? Join Pastor Mark Finley as he presents part 5 of a series called Secrets from the Ancient Sanctuary. ➡️SUBSCRIBE- to HopeLives365 http://bit.ly/Subscribe_HopeLives365 💗DONATE through HopeLives365 website http://bit.ly/Donate_to_HopeLives365 ➤QUESTIONS- Post in the comments section of this video ➤Website- https://hopelives365.com/ ➤Bible Course Website- https://hopelives365biblestudy.com/ ➤Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/HopeLives365/ ➤Twitter- https://twitter.com/HopeLives365

