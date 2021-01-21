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Cell Towers Panel Box-Circuit Control Board, Covid 19 ??
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232 views • January 21, 2021
ATTENTION! Correction: I have been informed that inside the Panel Boxes at the base of Cell Towers there is a Heavy Duty Metal Panel Box, and inside this Cabinet is a Control Circuit Panel that has a name inside the Cabinet and the Circuit Board is called " COVID 19 "------- In the video I mistakenly used the word Corona- The name I was informed inside the panel box is Covid 19-- I have no proof but the source seems to be honest-
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