How the leading media screw you

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The internet platform Stop
World Control is standing on the front line to wake up humanity in the face of
global crimes and media lies. Here is what they deeply believe in: „The only
reason evil is able to control humanity, is because of the ignorance of the
public. Once people know what is going on, they will stop complying, and the
plans of the wicked will fail. Our mission is to open the eyes of humanity.“
Watch David Sorenson's documentary now: BUSTED! Media Crimes Exposed
👉 https://kla.tv/23322
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