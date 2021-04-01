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Mike Lindell's Latest: Scientific Proof
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91 views • April 01, 2021
This is Mike's latest video showing the election was stolen using scientific proof. You can download this video and his 1st video called "Absolute Proof" at this link. https://lindelltv.com/ Spread both video's far and wide. There needs to be millions of Americans aware of this and demanding action. There is no America any more until this happens. All 3 branches of government are gone.
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