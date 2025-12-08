© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Holding the Food Industry Accountable at Last
San Francisco City Attorney’s Office has just launched a historic lawsuit against some of the largest manufacturers of ultra-processed foods:
• Kraft Heinz Company — a giant behind Lunchables, processed cheeses, ready-to-eat meals and many other ultra-processed staples.
• Mondelez International — maker of household brands like Oreo, Chips Ahoy, and many snack cookies and treats.
• The Coca‑Cola Company — a global beverage titan, long criticised for sugary drinks.
• PepsiCo — another major drinks/snacks corporation.
• Post Holdings — known for processed cereals and other packaged foods.
• General Mills — maker of many breakfast cereals and processed food products.
• Nestlé USA — the U.S. arm of a global food conglomerate, with many processed-food brands under its umbrella.
• Kellogg Company — known for cereals, snacks, convenience foods associated with ultra-processed diets.
• Mars, Incorporated — known for snacks, sweets, and processed foods.
• Conagra Brands — producer of processed meals, snacks and other mass-market food products
The lawsuit argues these companies engineered a public-health crisis: designing foods for maximum addictiveness, marketing them aggressively; often targeting children and vulnerable communities, and downplaying or hiding their long-term health harms including obesity, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and other chronic conditions:
• Deceptive advertising / misrepresentation — marketing UPFs as “normal” or safe foods, often implying they are healthy or innocuous.
• Failure to warn — not clearly informing consumers about health risks (e.g. high risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, fatty-liver disease, etc.) tied to heavy UPF consumption.
• Targeting vulnerable populations — including children, low-income families, and minority communities.
• Negligence and breach of implied/express warranties — since food should reasonably be safe for ordinary use.
• The health harms allegedly linked to UPFs include obesity, type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, various chronic conditions.
• In broad frames: the lawsuit argues that these companies engineered foods to maximize profit — using additives, flavor enhancers, shelf-life extenders and aggressive marketing — at the expense of public health.
This is the first lawsuit of its kind in the United States, and it seeks not just financial penalties but structural change: real warnings, real accountability, and an end to deceptive marketing practices that have normalised chemical-laden “food” as everyday nutrition.