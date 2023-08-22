Create New Account
People in Maui greet Joe Biden with "Fuck you" and thanks for nothing
The Prisoner
Biden is an utter disgrace:

'Children Were Incinerated To Ash': Livid Hawaiians Slam Biden For Cracking Jokes, Lying About Wife

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/children-were-incinerated-ash-livid-hawaiians-slam-biden-cracking-jokes-lying-about-wife

Mirrored - alexlunaviewer

