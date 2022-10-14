Create New Account
TRANSFECTION TO TRANSHUMANISM - GRAPHENE OXIDE -- (DR. ROBERT YOUNG)
Alex Hammer
Published a month ago |

================(world orders review)

================

TRANSFECTION to TRANSHUMANISM (Dr. Robert Young)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6pzd1tOsiqZn/ [SHARE]

================

Transfection to Transhumanism:

Part 1 https://rumble.com/v1n1ack-transfection-to-transhumanism-part-1.html

Part 2 https://rumble.com/v1n1dgi-transfection-to-transhumanism-part-2.html


(source) Falcons Cafe https://www.bitchute.com/channel/falconscafe/

(video) https://www.bitchute.com/video/XHkgfP7wXR7U/ [SHARE]

================

Classic pre-covid-vax Heinz Bodies https://vetclinpathimages.com/2017/12/11/heinz-bodies/

Haematology in a NutShell https://textbookhaematology4medical-scientist.blogspot.com/2014/05/heinz


The pH Miracle https://ipfs.infura.io/ipfs/bafykbzaceaq7mkgr6kstl4jpivlzvhct6ajl7wlhk4yo2qzbtylmfkezdhwam?filename=Robert%20O.%20Young%20-%20The%20pH%20Miracle_%20Balance%20Your%20Diet%2C%20Reclaim%20Your%20Health-Warner%20Books%20%282002%29.pdf


(Dr. Robert Young) [PARASITES, GRAPHENE CLOTS; TRUE HEALTH]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kOmF7uFg5mZM/


(Dr. Robert Young) IMMENSE HARM from CRYSTALIZING BLOOD CELLS

GRAPHENE POISONING [Newsbreak 135] https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mk3zxc1tLYio/


PFIZER (BLOOD Before & After) [1st Dose @ 7 & 20 Days; 2nd Dose @ 13 Days]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VH8Onmi87Spj/

VAXXED BLOODS (Update Compilation) [05th Oct 2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UAOv7YiKfXO9/

PFIZER VAX MICROSCOPE PHOTOS Release by Dr. John B

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lR1DgnL2v30Y


'SEALED COVID VAXXX VIAL' under LIGHT MICROSCOPE

#01 https://www.bitchute.com/video/PXTaIOcnqsJV/

#02 https://www.bitchute.com/video/SqDCcJVvHMjL/


POISON INJECT / BALANCE IN BODY SYSTEMS / HOLISTIC HEALING (Dr Robert Young)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YoC1eqQhtUGL/


GRAPHENE, ALUMINIUM, LNP CAPSIDS, PARASITES Found in 4 Main 'VACCINES'

(Pt. 01) https://www.bitchute.com/video/NSrybzEyRufB/

(Pt. 02) https://www.bitchute.com/video/G2Illnb1qmbD/


CORONA-VAX BATTLE BODIES [PT.02] UNDECLARED CONTAMINANTS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KgDSVTcrBCWF/

'CO-VIDs, GRAPHENE; the VAX-SCENE' [PART I]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGtbUmvIy53p

'CO-VIDs, GRAPHENE; the VAX-SCENE' [PART II]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UV9MQJfNfst/

TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/

VAX-SCENE (GRAPHENE-OXIDE) CONTEXT, PROLIFERATION & 'DETOX' ?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oY9CaLMBAeoA/

MAGNETIC FOODS, MEDICATIONS; WATER SOURCES

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TlcunDe97TlH/

HEMOGLOBIN, CHLOROFYLL & GRAPHENE (ALL LIFE UNDER ATTACK!)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sFrw7iNpmj2x/

the 5G MAP & the COVID-19 ENVIRONMENTAL THEORY

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4XZyM63fcK5K/

VAX, GRAPHENE, RADIATION & THE GREAT RE:SET (Quinta Columna) [x3 report]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4rkAo2qqn8F1/

(UK-GOV-CORP) GRAPHENE [CONTRACTS] for WATER SUPPLY

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bvotlffxUlGq/

MANY 'FOODS' ARE MAGNETIC! [ARE 'THEIR MEDICINES' MAGNETIC TOO?]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/p9XBJ75XIv15/

AGE of THE RAINBOW (CO-VID & 'DEPOPULATION')

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KLPvxnhqCc6s/

(GRAPHENE-OXIDE) 'MEDICAL SOLUTIONS'

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ezc4xGFfQeIW/

'GRAPHENE NANOSHEETS' FOUND IN 'RAINWATER...'

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tx8rdDh1g7ao/

GRAPHENE... COVID VAXXX-SEEN... GEORGIA GUIDESTONES DREAM...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygAENKfxYbZU/

GRAPHENE in JABS!!! (YOU KNOW IT!) [Karen Kingston]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QiNeBvkQWtel/

GRAPHENE, CROWLEY, THE HIVE MIND & CICADA 3301

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bw4Zf3NIdaov/

PSYCHOCIVILIZED (INTRO)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/czjvRF4MbTeW/

PSYCHOCIVILIZED [PT. I]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/E7aDoKtPCehC/

(PSYCHO-CIVILIZED SOCIETY) [PT. II]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zIZlpdCsbWeu/

GLOBALISTS' (DIGITAL SLAVERY) PLAN

https://www.bitchute.com/video/efmJeZrhGOXv/

'MALTHUSIAN MANDATE' (PT 1-4)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gih75zQSGGWU/


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/

Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide

