21st AZK – Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea: „Self Assembling Nano technology In Live Blood“ - with a „solution to the disaster“ by Ivo Sasek

In her presentation at the 21st AZK, Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea warns about the transhumanist agenda. The fusion of humans with technology is intended to create new organisms—so-called transhumans. According to a European Commission document, genetically “enhanced” humans would even form the majority by 2050 – achieved through implanted or injected technological implants. Dr. Mihalcea provides evidence of this nanotechnology, which has been found in COVID-19 vaccines, in blood, and in geoengineering precipitation. Ana also shows some practical solutions to detox from this. After Dr. Ana’s speech AZK founder Ivo Sasek wraps up the Conference laying out a profound transformation strategy for this seemingly hopeless situation that brings resistance and recovery to a whole new level.