BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is Peace Coming to Gaza & Israel? 08/03/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
800 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 3 days ago

Today we take a look at President Trump’s 20-Point Peace Plan to end the War in Gaza. What would this mean for America? Is this good or bad news? Today Pastor Stan shares how this could unfold, and whether Israel will give the Palestinians a State. Will we be involved in splitting Israel as God’s Prophets has warned? Let’s find out.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


To Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTECOST-RAPTURE-of-THE-BRIDE/productinfo/B%2DPRB/


To purchase "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" as well as "Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" as a combo, please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTICOST-RAPUTRE-SECRET-DOOR-GIFT-OFFER/productinfo/G%2DPRBS/


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


EMP Shield - to get $65 off of your order, please visit :

https://empshield.com/coupon/prophecysale2026/

Promo Code: Prophecysale2026

Valid until 29 May, 2026


Please remember to follow our brand new Facebook page here:

http://www.facebook.com/ProphecyClubOfficial


Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions


To watch over 300 DVDs made at the Prophecy Club, please visit:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/


Keywords
trumpisraelcomingpeacegazapeace planprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

00:48First 10 Points

13:10When Does Time End?

14:18Last 10 Points

22:25Will the Peace Plan Begin?

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Senate standoff: Warnock’s hold on Russia sanctions bill stirs debate over tariff powers

Senate standoff: Warnock’s hold on Russia sanctions bill stirs debate over tariff powers

Willow Tohi
Supreme Court clears path to $655 million seizure as West Bank braces for fiscal reckoning

Supreme Court clears path to $655 million seizure as West Bank braces for fiscal reckoning

Lance D Johnson
China’s three-pronged response to South China Sea provocations

China’s three-pronged response to South China Sea provocations

Willow Tohi
ICE Intensifies Social Media Monitoring, Subpoenas U.S. Critics

ICE Intensifies Social Media Monitoring, Subpoenas U.S. Critics

Douglas Harrington
If You Want to Live, Stop Trusting the FDA, CDC, Corporate Media, and Jab-Pushing Doctors

If You Want to Live, Stop Trusting the FDA, CDC, Corporate Media, and Jab-Pushing Doctors

Mike Adams
Report: Pentagon Seeks &#8220;Creative&#8221; and &#8220;Unconventional&#8221; Ways to Pressure Iran

Report: Pentagon Seeks “Creative” and “Unconventional” Ways to Pressure Iran

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy