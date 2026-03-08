Is Peace Coming to Gaza & Israel? 08/03/2026

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Today we take a look at President Trump’s 20-Point Peace Plan to end the War in Gaza. What would this mean for America? Is this good or bad news? Today Pastor Stan shares how this could unfold, and whether Israel will give the Palestinians a State. Will we be involved in splitting Israel as God’s Prophets has warned? Let’s find out.
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00:00Intro
00:48First 10 Points
13:10When Does Time End?
14:18Last 10 Points
22:25Will the Peace Plan Begin?