Iranian drones again arrived in Bahrain targeting the country's only oil refinery, Bapco suggesting an escalation into an economic war, after Bahrain recently allowed the US to launch an attack, which destroyed a Water Desalination Plant in Qeshm Island, Iran. After Iran significantly weakened the air defense systems of the Persian Gulf countries, now more modern weapons are deployed, in particular, Shahed-238 jet attack drones. Unlike the slow-moving Shahed-136 model, the drone is equipped with a jet engine, which significantly reduces the response capabilities of the air defense system. As a result, such devices can be used to attack infrastructure, warehouses or military facilities after the main means of interception have been exhausted or overloaded. Apparently, Iran used the first wave of such UAV against Bahrain, where even without jet drones, quite a lot of other means of destruction have already arrived after the previous beating.

According to the video, the strikes in Bahrain again targeted Bapco Oil Refineries on March 9. On the same day, a blaze erupted in the kingdom's main oil hub, declaring force majeure for its oil shipments after an Iranian attack burned an oil refinery with a capacity of 405,000 barrels per day, just 12 km away from the US Fifth Fleet that was readjusting risks for the day. The fire has now been completely extinguished, there are no injuries, the operation continues according to Bahraini officials. Already paid cargo will not be delivered. Diesel, jet fuel and refined petroleum products expected by buyers across Asia, Africa and the Middle East will not arrive, contract suspended. Iran sent a clear message of Bahrain participation to the US-Israel alliance, which is waging an economic war against Iran.

