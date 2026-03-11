BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Another drone targetting again Bapco oil refinery in Bahrain!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10193 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
130 views • Today

Iranian drones again arrived in Bahrain targeting the country's only oil refinery, Bapco suggesting an escalation into an economic war, after Bahrain recently allowed the US to launch an attack, which destroyed a Water Desalination Plant in Qeshm Island, Iran. After Iran significantly weakened the air defense systems of the Persian Gulf countries, now more modern weapons are deployed, in particular, Shahed-238 jet attack drones. Unlike the slow-moving Shahed-136 model, the drone is equipped with a jet engine, which significantly reduces the response capabilities of the air defense system. As a result, such devices can be used to attack infrastructure, warehouses or military facilities after the main means of interception have been exhausted or overloaded. Apparently, Iran used the first wave of such UAV against Bahrain, where even without jet drones, quite a lot of other means of destruction have already arrived after the previous beating.

According to the video, the strikes in Bahrain again targeted Bapco Oil Refineries on March 9. On the same day, a blaze erupted in the kingdom's main oil hub, declaring force majeure for its oil shipments after an Iranian attack burned an oil refinery with a capacity of 405,000 barrels per day, just 12 km away from the US Fifth Fleet that was readjusting risks for the day. The fire has now been completely extinguished, there are no injuries, the operation continues according to Bahraini officials. Already paid cargo will not be delivered. Diesel, jet fuel and refined petroleum products expected by buyers across Asia, Africa and the Middle East will not arrive, contract suspended. Iran sent a clear message of Bahrain participation to the US-Israel alliance, which is waging an economic war against Iran.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
bahrainoil refinerybapco
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why Iran, Not America, Now Controls the Global Energy Economy

Why Iran, Not America, Now Controls the Global Energy Economy

Mike Adams
Trump says ending Iran war a &#8220;mutual&#8221; decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Trump says ending Iran war a “mutual” decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Willow Tohi
Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Laura Harris
Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Cassie B.
Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Mike Adams
Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to &#8216;AI-First Development&#8217;

Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to ‘AI-First Development’

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy