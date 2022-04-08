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Kim Iversen Latest Pfizer VAX DATA DUMP Shows Natural Immunity WORKS. Claimed ADE Unknown April 4th
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72 views • April 08, 2022
Kim Iversen Latest Pfizer VAX DATA DUMP Shows Natural Immunity WORKS. Claimed ADE Unknown April 4th
The Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5eJ5TIT6zvk
Kim Iversen: Latest Pfizer VAX DATA DUMP Shows Natural Immunity WORKS. ADE, Fertility Unknown
The Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5eJ5TIT6zvk
Kim Iversen: Latest Pfizer VAX DATA DUMP Shows Natural Immunity WORKS. ADE, Fertility Unknown
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