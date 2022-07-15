OS GUINNESS - OUR CIVILIZATIONAL MOMENT = PART 1

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Leading social critic and author, Os Guinness, presents a timely teaching on the new era in which we find ourselves. As a child of missionaries and ongoing student of both history and theology, Os brings an enlightening perspective on what God is calling His people to do in the world today.
We live in a time of upheaval, but much of what we see today has happened before. We can look at what God did in the past to learn the ways of God, which can inform our calling moving forward.