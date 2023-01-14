Dr. Jane Ruby Show
January 13, 2023
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane speaks with Team Enigma researcher Sasha Latypova and reveals the stunning reality that the New World Order of digital passports and other tyranny is emanating from the U.S itself which is why the death shot program is running unabated especially the decimation of our military, the contracts between the DOD, the pharma companies and other companies now make perfect sense! This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.
Sasha Latypova Substack:
https://www.https//sashalatypova.substack.com/p/reviewing-the-dod-contracts-for-covid?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=870364&post_id=96150838&isFreemail=true&utm_medium=email
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v25d3ny-live-7pm-new-world-order-to-come-out-of-u.s.a..html
