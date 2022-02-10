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OTTAWA POLICE SEIZING FUEL AGAIN - 021022
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30 views • February 10, 2022
Ottawa police continue seizing fuel supplies to the Truckers for Freedom and they didn't respect the law.
We need more exposure on gettr after the twitter and fb ban, follow us there: https://gettr.com/user/truckers4fredom
We need more exposure on gettr after the twitter and fb ban, follow us there: https://gettr.com/user/truckers4fredom
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