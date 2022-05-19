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ALERT: The WHO is creating a global 'pandemic response' system
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51 views • May 19, 2022
On this week's Faith & Reason, the panel shares their thoughts on the promised "summer of rage" in reaction to the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade, the pope's lack of a public statement condemning the recent arrest of Cardinal Joseph Zen, and the World Health Organization's pandemic treaty that would erode national sovereignty all over the world.
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