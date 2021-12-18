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HE WOULD BE ALIVE RIGHT NOW IF HE HAD NOT GOTTEN THE VACCINE from theHighwire.com
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88 views • December 18, 2021
‘HE WOULD BE ALIVE RIGHT NOW IF HE HAD NOT GOTTEN THE VACCINE’
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/he-would-be-alive-right-now-if-he-had-not-gotten-the-vaccine/
When Gina Doane’s father died within 48 hours of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, she began an arduous journey to expose the hospital’s cover-up of his tragic death, and any connection it may have had to the vaccine.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/he-would-be-alive-right-now-if-he-had-not-gotten-the-vaccine/
When Gina Doane’s father died within 48 hours of receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, she began an arduous journey to expose the hospital’s cover-up of his tragic death, and any connection it may have had to the vaccine.
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