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Most Dangerous ChiCom Gun in North America! Soon the USA!!!!!!!!!! Thousands of these are owned or directly controlled by the Communist Chinese across Canada! You MUST register to use these! When your Social Credt Score is BAD - for being a Christian, anti-Trudeau, or anti-Chinese - these will no longer work for you! You are then STRANDED where ever you are at!!! At all levels of development and usage, the Communist Chinese control and profiteer endlessly!