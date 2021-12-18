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Swimming the Laminar Flow with Alexei Novitsky
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10 views • December 18, 2021
Swimming the Laminar Flow with Alexei Novitsky
We take you step by step through a series of 5 books to show that Our Universe isn’t really expanding. Our perceptions are being stretched as we orbit a greater center with an acceleration towards center at light speed.
http://loosheslabs.com/shop/oqth7tnlf5urmeqi3yev8z0w38psw9
Wheel Chair Moto Cross is so cool~!
https://asfadaptivesports.org/communi...
My public Telegram, please join, thanks. https://t.me/AndrewZebrunIII
Paypal me if you like my content, thank you, [email protected]
Cash App $AndrewZebrunIII
Zelenko Protocols against Covid-19 Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years' experience All research is published open source for public benefit. Click here for the Z-Stack from Dr. Zelenko. #maga https://zstacklife.com/?ref=bz4gfxke7x
We take you step by step through a series of 5 books to show that Our Universe isn’t really expanding. Our perceptions are being stretched as we orbit a greater center with an acceleration towards center at light speed.
http://loosheslabs.com/shop/oqth7tnlf5urmeqi3yev8z0w38psw9
Wheel Chair Moto Cross is so cool~!
https://asfadaptivesports.org/communi...
My public Telegram, please join, thanks. https://t.me/AndrewZebrunIII
Paypal me if you like my content, thank you, [email protected]
Cash App $AndrewZebrunIII
Zelenko Protocols against Covid-19 Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years' experience All research is published open source for public benefit. Click here for the Z-Stack from Dr. Zelenko. #maga https://zstacklife.com/?ref=bz4gfxke7x
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