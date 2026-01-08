BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Venezuela's Impact on Global Supply Chains, an interview with Clay Clark
Brighteon Highlights
Brighteon HighlightsCheckmark Icon
130 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
28 views • 1 day ago

Venezuela isn’t just a local story—it’s reshaping global power and supply chains. Oil, rare resources, and geopolitics are driving a split between East and West. This segment explains why the world is entering a new economic divide.


#GlobalEconomy #Venezuela #SupplyChains #Geopolitics #WorldShift


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

Keywords
brighteonfinancebt highlights
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia&#8217;s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia’s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

Belle Carter
2026 AI singularity, silver supply crunch &#038; western hemisphere resource wars: Decentralization vs. Globalist Control

2026 AI singularity, silver supply crunch & western hemisphere resource wars: Decentralization vs. Globalist Control

Finn Heartley
Constituent service or compromise? Explosive tape puts AG at center of historic fraud scandal

Constituent service or compromise? Explosive tape puts AG at center of historic fraud scandal

Willow Tohi
The BRICS Awakening: The end of dollar dominance and the rise of gold-backed trade

The BRICS Awakening: The end of dollar dominance and the rise of gold-backed trade

Ramon Tomey
Trump announces fraud investigation targeting California

Trump announces fraud investigation targeting California

Laura Harris
U.S. auto sales face decline as high prices push middle-class buyers out of market

U.S. auto sales face decline as high prices push middle-class buyers out of market

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy