© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Charlie Kirk Shooting EDIT5 UVU Campus Orem Utah 9-10-25
The Disturbing Illusion
https://youtu.be/HvqND_WjJIs?t=3032
Sept 17 2025
Bizarre STATEMENTS by Charlie Kirk's Mentor Frank Turek and Candace Owens
lifeisdriving
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y10B2GUMiD0&t
Sept 10 2025
Raw Footage of Charlie Kirk TPUSA Shooting at Utah Valley University
Candace Owens
https://youtu.be/aDlhjfW6hz8?t=345
Sept 19 2025
Who Moved The Camera Right Above Charlie's Head? | Candace Ep 239
lifeisdriving
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bi0lhWWbVg
Sept 19 2025
iscussing My Experience at the Charlie Kirk shooting with Paramount Tactical
Paramount Tactical
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqK_PGmawKw
Sept 19 2025
Dangerous Liberty Ep146 - Adam Bartholomew
True Crime Rocket Science
https://youtu.be/CKlqOlydWB8?t=318
Sept 24 2025
CHARLIE KIRK The "Miraculous" No Exit Wound - What's Up With That?
The Devil's Advocates
https://youtu.be/mSm51njGWKk?t=2151
Sept 24 2025
How to Hide the Bullet that Killed Kirk - My Analysis of where the shot came from
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zoWopr3I5Gc
Sept 24 2025
Does New Footage DISPROVE Charlie Kirk Shot From Behind? Probably Not.
EDIT5 vid has additional clips added at the 30 sec mark
vid has additional clips added at the 2:10 mark
vid has text added at the 3:09 mark
vid has additional clips added at the 3:15 mard
vid has text at the 3:40 mark
vid has additional clips added at the 5:35 mark
vid has text added at the 13:16 mark
vid has additional clips added at the 13:19 mark
vid has additional clips added at the 14:07 mark
vid has additional clips added at the 16:34 mark
vid has additional clips added at the 18:00 mark
vid has text added at the 19:06 mark
vid has arrow added at the 45:02
vid has text added at the 45:11
vid has additional clips added at the 45:37 mark
vid has additional clips added at the 50:29 mark
vid has additional clips added at the 1:24:41 mark
vid has additional clips added at the 1:50:40 mark