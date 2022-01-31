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VN: Occupy Ottawa, Joe Rogan Speaks, CNN Attacks Rogan Listeners, BLM Corruption 1.31
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40 views • January 31, 2022
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Featured Articles:
RYAN
Occupy Ottawa Day 2: “We’re Just Getting Started”
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/31/occupy-ottawa-day-2-were-just-getting-started/
- Trudeau & Castro. What's the connection?
https://gab.com/stillnessinthestorm/posts/107718845409996037
EPIC! Marjorie Taylor Greene BLASTS Lindsey Graham After His Disgusting and Ignorant Comments Supporting Jan-6 Prisoner Abuse (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/epic-marjorie-taylor-greene-blasts-lindsey-graham-disgusting-ignorant-comments-supporting-jan-6-prisoner-abuse-video/
“Thank You to the Haters”: Joe Rogan Breaks Silence on Spotify Controversy, Rejects “Disinformation” Label
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/31/thank-you-to-the-haters-joe-rogan-breaks-silence-on-spotify-controversy-rejects-disinformation-label/
JUSTIN
Video: CNN Labels Joe Rogan’s MILLIONS Of Listeners As ‘Less Enlightened’ Than Their Few Thousand Viewers
https://summit.news/2022/01/31/video-cnn-labels-joe-rogans-millions-of-listeners-as-less-enlightened-than-their-few-thousand-viewers/
Pelosi family steeped in business deals with China
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-29-pelosi-family-business-deals-china.html
BLM Shuffles Millions to Co-Founder’s Wife’s Organization
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/blm-shuffles-millions-co-founders-wifes-organization-money-used-purchase-massive-mansion
Rapid Fire
Only 20% of Dems Believe Schumer/Pelosi Should Remain Party Leaders
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/31/only-20-of-dem-staffers-believe-pelosi-schumer-should-remain-party-leaders-after-midterms/
JUST IN: Triple Vaxxed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tests Positive for COVID
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/just-triple-vaxxed-canadian-prime-minister-justin-trudeau-tests-positive-covid/
Busted: In Wake of PA Bridge Collapse, Government Redistribution of $4.2 Billion in Road-Repair Funds Resurfaces
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/31/busted-in-wake-of-pa-bridge-collapse-government-redistribution-of-4-2-billion-in-road-repair-funds-resurfaces/
White House Confirms Name Of Supreme Court Nominee
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-white-house-confirms-name-of-supreme-court-nominee/
Alan Dershowitz: Biden’s ‘Black Female Only’ SCOTUS Pick Likely ‘Unconstitutional’
https://conservativebrief.com/dershowitz-58963/
SHOCK POLL! 50% of US Voters Believe Joe Biden Should Be Impeached – Including 50% of Black Voters
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/shock-poll-50-us-voters-believe-joe-biden-impeached/
DEVOLVED Series, by Dauntless Dialogue
• DEVOLVED | Vol 1 - A Fortified Election
https://rumble.com/vrjghs-devolved-vol-1-a-fortified-election.html?mref=nmtun&;mrefc=3
• DEVOLVED | Vol 2 - Two Sides of the Same Coin
https://rumble.com/vtfpmu-devolved-vol-2-two-sides-of-the-same-coin.html?mref=nmtun&;mrefc=4
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https://rumble.com/vsjlhc-justice-for-seth-rich-the-saddest-story-never-told.html
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BUY Raw Pine Pollen
Mother Nature’s super food can improve hormone function, support lung health, and restore immune function, especially due to adverse reactions to Big Pharma products.
ORDER NOW https://bit.ly/RawPinePollen
PROMO CODE • JUSTIN10 • 10% off ALL ITEMS on your first order.
Featured Articles:
RYAN
Occupy Ottawa Day 2: “We’re Just Getting Started”
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/31/occupy-ottawa-day-2-were-just-getting-started/
- Trudeau & Castro. What's the connection?
https://gab.com/stillnessinthestorm/posts/107718845409996037
EPIC! Marjorie Taylor Greene BLASTS Lindsey Graham After His Disgusting and Ignorant Comments Supporting Jan-6 Prisoner Abuse (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/epic-marjorie-taylor-greene-blasts-lindsey-graham-disgusting-ignorant-comments-supporting-jan-6-prisoner-abuse-video/
“Thank You to the Haters”: Joe Rogan Breaks Silence on Spotify Controversy, Rejects “Disinformation” Label
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/31/thank-you-to-the-haters-joe-rogan-breaks-silence-on-spotify-controversy-rejects-disinformation-label/
JUSTIN
Video: CNN Labels Joe Rogan’s MILLIONS Of Listeners As ‘Less Enlightened’ Than Their Few Thousand Viewers
https://summit.news/2022/01/31/video-cnn-labels-joe-rogans-millions-of-listeners-as-less-enlightened-than-their-few-thousand-viewers/
Pelosi family steeped in business deals with China
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-29-pelosi-family-business-deals-china.html
BLM Shuffles Millions to Co-Founder’s Wife’s Organization
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/blm-shuffles-millions-co-founders-wifes-organization-money-used-purchase-massive-mansion
Rapid Fire
Only 20% of Dems Believe Schumer/Pelosi Should Remain Party Leaders
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/31/only-20-of-dem-staffers-believe-pelosi-schumer-should-remain-party-leaders-after-midterms/
JUST IN: Triple Vaxxed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tests Positive for COVID
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/just-triple-vaxxed-canadian-prime-minister-justin-trudeau-tests-positive-covid/
Busted: In Wake of PA Bridge Collapse, Government Redistribution of $4.2 Billion in Road-Repair Funds Resurfaces
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/31/busted-in-wake-of-pa-bridge-collapse-government-redistribution-of-4-2-billion-in-road-repair-funds-resurfaces/
White House Confirms Name Of Supreme Court Nominee
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-white-house-confirms-name-of-supreme-court-nominee/
Alan Dershowitz: Biden’s ‘Black Female Only’ SCOTUS Pick Likely ‘Unconstitutional’
https://conservativebrief.com/dershowitz-58963/
SHOCK POLL! 50% of US Voters Believe Joe Biden Should Be Impeached – Including 50% of Black Voters
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/shock-poll-50-us-voters-believe-joe-biden-impeached/
DEVOLVED Series, by Dauntless Dialogue
• DEVOLVED | Vol 1 - A Fortified Election
https://rumble.com/vrjghs-devolved-vol-1-a-fortified-election.html?mref=nmtun&;mrefc=3
• DEVOLVED | Vol 2 - Two Sides of the Same Coin
https://rumble.com/vtfpmu-devolved-vol-2-two-sides-of-the-same-coin.html?mref=nmtun&;mrefc=4
Our Latest Videos:
Jan Psaki “prevent … exercise [of] their fundamental rights.” Covid Slavery, Law & History
https://rumble.com/vssldm-jan-psaki-prevent-exercise-of-their-fundamental-rights.-covid-slavery-law-a.html
JUSTICE FOR SETH RICH: The Saddest Story Never Told
https://rumble.com/vsjlhc-justice-for-seth-rich-the-saddest-story-never-told.html
Books of the Week:
• Population Control: How Corporate Owners Are Killing Us
https://amzn.to/3tGIDd3
• Maxims of Divine Law
https://amzn.to/3tINcDJ
• To Eliminate the Opiate: Vol. 1
https://amzn.to/3rAnlLn
• To Eliminate the Opiate: Vol. 2
https://amzn.to/33wZ9l6
• COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey
https://amzn.to/3qslEjN
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/
Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
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